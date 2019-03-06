94% of his officers worked both Carnival Monday and Tuesday says CoP

The Police Commissioner says up to 94 percent of his officers worked on both Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

He says he must have a chat with the remaining six percent.

On Monday Commissioner Griffith said all officers who did not show up for duty on the two days of Carnival, would be dealt with.

But speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Anand Ramesar said situations may vary and he called for temperance.