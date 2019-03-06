Carnival Tuesday earthquake

A 4.3 earthquake rocks the country.

A statement from the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus confirms that the tremor occurred at around 8:12 last night.

The SRC says the quake was located at Latitude 10.64 north and Longitude 61.28 west, with a depth of 39 kilometers.

Newscenter 5 understands it was felt strongest in the north west of the country.

There are no reports of damage or injury.