Carnival Tuesday earthquake

Posted on March 6, 2019 by newscenter5

earthquakeA 4.3 earthquake rocks the country.

 

A statement from the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus confirms that the tremor occurred at around 8:12 last night.

 

The SRC says the quake was located at Latitude 10.64 north and Longitude 61.28 west, with a depth of 39 kilometers.

 

Newscenter 5 understands it was felt strongest in the north west of the country.

 

There are no reports of damage or injury.

