Police warn drivers of their speed and levels of fatigue during Carnival

Police are warning drivers to watch their speed and their levels of fatigue during Carnival celebrations.
Constable Brent Batson says speed and fatigue have led to a 153 percent increase in road deaths.
So far this year 21 people have died in traffic accidents.
Constable Batson says bad decisions, fatigue and excessive speed were among the causes of the accidents.
He is appealing to those who are going to Carnival fetes to take precautions and monitor how they feel.
According to Constable Batson too often he comes across exhausted drivers, heading home after fetes, posing a danger on the roads.
