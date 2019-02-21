Deputy Head of News Sterling Henderson has held his Stand Up Tent title

Deputy Head of News, Sterling Henderson has held on to his Stand Up Tent title.
Doing a song called ‘Thank You’ Sterling last evening won the crown at the i95.5fm Stand Up Tent which was held at the Queens Park Savannah.
He won the competition, one point ahead of the second place winner, Storming Thom.
In third place was Wendell Bomparte of sister station Word 107.1.
He was also the winner of the ‘Best Male Calypsonian’ category.
Tony Lee won the awards for ‘Most Humorous Calypso’ and ‘Best Political Commentary’.
The Road March went to Storming Thom and the Spirit of the Competition was given to Wayne Chance.
