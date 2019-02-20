Fishermen say gasoline costs for their vessels is too much and may cause a shortage of fish

Fishermen are saying the cost of gasoline for their vessels is way too much and this could lead to a shortage of fish for the upcoming Lenten season.
Groups representing fishermen in the south yesterday told reporters outside the parliament, since government decided to discontinue the importation of regular gas, they have had to use super, which is more expensive.
They said the additional cost is too much and they struggle to make ends meet.
The fishermen said they are unable to cover the cost of gasoline because the fish stocks are dwindling.
Councillor for Cali Bay, Calcutta, Macbean, Allan Seepersad is giving support to the affected fisherfolk.
And the President of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, said the plight of the fishermen must be considered.
In parliament last week, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said officials of the Energy Ministry will meet with Agriculture Ministry’s Fisheries Division to discuss logistical changes fishermen may have to adopt to access fuel.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.