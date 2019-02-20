3 Chinese men suspected of child prostitution in T&T are released

Three Chinese men suspected of child prostitution in Trinidad and Tobago have been freed.
High Court Judge David Harris yesterday upheld the men’s Habeas Corpus applications after police investigators failed to give an official
explanation for the delay in charging them.
They were arrested almost two weeks ago.
However their freedom yesterday was shortlived.
They were all immediately rearrested by Immigration Division Officials for allegedly overstaying their time in Trinidad and Tobago.
Attorney for the police service, Ravi Rajcoomar told the court he was told police had difficulties in retaining translators for the numerous Chinese suspects and South American victims in the case, as they all spoke different dialects.
Mr. Rajcoomar alleged that translators, who had previously worked with police on other cases, specifically refused when asked to assist in the human trafficking investigation.
He said the issue was resolved on Monday after police retained a translator used by the judiciary.
According to Mr. Rajcoomar investigators only needed 24 hours to complete their work and to consult with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on possible charges.
Justice Harris questioned why police officers did not put the submissions into writing as required.
He also questioned the failure of the police and other agencies to have adequate translators.
The men were among 18 Chinese nationals who were detained on February 5th as police raided private and commercial properties in Curepe, Woodbrook and Westmoorings.
During the exercise, 19 female minors from Venezuela, suspected of being forced into prostitution, were rescued.
They remain in protective custody.
