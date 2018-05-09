Police seize over one million in marijuana, cocaine and guns at the scene of a vehicular accident

Police have seized more than a million dollars worth of marijuana and cocaine and guns at the scene of an accident on Pluck Road La Romaine.

A 38-year-old man from Valsayn and a 32-year-old San Juan man are now warded at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

Police say at around 4.20 am yesterday, the men in a white Nissan X-Trail SUV.

When they got to the intersection of the M2 Ring Road, the Valsayn man who was driving the vehicle lost control and crashed into the drain.

Officers from the San Fernando Police Station and the La Romaine Police Post responded.

They found that the two men were still inside the vehicle suffering from injuries.

But during an assessment of the accident the men were reportedly seen acting suspiciously.

The officers searched the SUV and in the back seat and luggage compartment allegedly found several crocus bags containing 184 packets of marijuana, 500 grammes of cocaine and 3 glock pistols.

The men were subsequently taken to the hospital where they were kept under police guard.

Investigators say they have not yet weighed the drugs, but estimated the seizure was worth over one million dollars.

They were also awaiting clearance from hospital staff to interview the suspects.

It is suspected the men had just picked up the drugs from a boat, which came into the Gulf of Paria near the Mosquito Creek and passed through the Godineau River to make a delivery in Woodland.