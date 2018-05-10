Basdeo Panday says he supports his daughter as she considers forming a new political entity

Former political leader of the United National Congress and Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday says he is supporting his daughter Mikela Panday as she considers forming a new political entity.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Panday said a meeting on the matter was set to take place next weekend in Chaguanas.
He said anyone wanting change within the political landscape was welcomed.
Mr. Panday said he was standing behind his daughter on her venture.
The meeting is expected to take place on May 20th at Gaston Court, Lange Park Chaguanas.
Ms. Panday has been saying the party her father founded has been shutting her out.
She said she has reached out to political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar, but her efforts have been rejected.
