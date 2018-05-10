Government’s request for additional funding approved

Government’s request for additional funding is approved by the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament.
The amount totals over 700 million dollars.
The 2018 appropriation was varied on Tuesday as stated by the Speaker of the House, Brigid Annisette George.
During the meeting the issue of an over 200 million dollar loan to facilitate the construction of the Real Springs HDC development was brought up by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Mr. Imbert said the money was borrowed by former Housing Minister Dr. Roodal Moonilal and to date, no one knows what it was spent on.
He called on Dr. Moonilal to answer, saying the PNM administration now had to repay the loan.
But Dr. Moonilal said the loan arrangement was made by former UDECOTT chairman, Calder Hart.
Dr. Moonilal promised to say more during the debate on the 2018 appropriation.
