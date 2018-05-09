There are reports of an early morning double murder in cocorite.
So far the victims have been identified by their aliases, Monkey and South Man.
The killings occurred shortly before 6 o’clock this morning at upper Freedom Street.
Residents say they heard gunshots in the area.
The bodies of the men were later found.
Police have been contacted.
And one man is dead and another wounded following a shooting in Carenage.
He as been identified as Neil Williams
He was 28-years-old and lived at 28 Moya Trace.
That incident occurred late last night
The victims are yet to be identified.
Details surrounding the incident are unclear.
There would be more information in a subsequent newscast.
