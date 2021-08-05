Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying body of man

Police are now trying to determine the identity of a body found in waters off Sea Lots of Port of Spain.

Up to last evening there was no positive ID of the man’s body.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents saw the body floating and notified the police.

Officers from the Besson Street Station responded and they called in the Coast Guard.

The body was brought to shore.

Police believe the man may have drowned but an autopsy is to be conducted on the body.

On Tuesday there were claims that a man was swept away by raging floodwaters.

Those claims were never confirmed.

Investigators are no yet ready to say if the man may have drowned during the floods and heavy rains of Tuesday afternoon.