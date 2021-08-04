Police probe murder in Morvant

A probe is launched into the Morvant murder of a man identified as Brian Worrel.

He was also known as “Snake”.

Mr. Worrel was fatally shot at Granado Street, Second Caledonia at around 7.30am yesterday morning.

Newscenter 5 understands officers received reports of a shooting along a track in the area.

Lawmen responded and found the man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



