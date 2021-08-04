I955 FM


National Security Minister to visit residents affected by flooding in the Port of Spain district

Posted on August 4, 2021 by admin

Clean up operations continue in areas badly affected by yesterday’s heavy rains and floods.

As rivers burst their banks yesterday, the flash flooding hit downtown Port of Spain, Maraval, St. Anns, Cascade and parts of east and central.

In Cascade the volume of water caused parked cars to slam into each other.

Several vehicles toppled into the river and were carried away.

Government has since vowed to assist those affected.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he will visit the homes of some people who were affected today.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Minister Hinds said thus far there have been no reports of loss of life during yesterday flooding.

The Minister also said this is a learning experience and the Keith Rowley led administration is working to ensure it does not reoccur.

