Juvenile arrested in Jamaica following killing of 82-year-old woman

August 3, 2021

A juvenile has been arrested following the killing of an 82-year-old woman in Waterhouse St. Andrew.

Darris Gordon’s body was found with her throat slashed.

The woman was wearing only a blouse, which was soaked in blood.

Head of the St. Andrews South Police Division Superintendent, Kirk Rickets says the killing of Ms. Gordon was heinous.

It is believed Ms. Gordon was sexually assaulted, but there is no confirmation from the police.

Supt. Rickets says the police are following several leads.

The elderly woman was one of several people who live on the premises.

