PM describes plans to transform Nelson Mandela Park as “foolish”

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley describes as a foolish idea, plans by the Port of Spain City Corporation to transform the Mandela Park.

There was a $20 million dollar tag to the proposals put forward by city Mayor Joel Martinez and un-named private entities.

The Port of Spain City Corporation’s plans were to transform Nelson Mandela Park into a modern public wellness and sports tourism hub.

Yesterday, Dr. Keith Rowley said, replacing the natural environment with artificial turf is a salesman’s foolish idea that ought not to waste the time or the resources of the Port of Spain Corporation.

Dr. Rowley said the corporation could put its time and money too much better use and spare citizens this unnecessary aggravation.

Yesterday Mayor Martinez said he thought it to be a good idea.

But the Mayor said the plan has now been shelved.

The Mayor was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.

There was a proposal among other things, to install a synthetic surface playing field, instead of grass.

In addition persons would have had to pay to use the park.