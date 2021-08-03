Head of the Hikers Association urges hikers to obey public health regulations

A group of hikers is saved from a raging river, but there is a now a fear that things could have turned out much different.

The 9 were trapped on a riverbank near Edith Falls in Chaguaramas following bad weather on Saturday.

Fire officers were called at around 2:30pm to assist.

The hikers were rescued within 30 minutes of the trouble call.

Speaking with Newscenter 5, President of the Hikers Association of Trinidad and Tobago Micheal Jattan says it could have been worse.

Mr. Jattan says since the implementation of the new health regulations he has constantly advised hikers to abide by the law.

There has been no word on if any of the hikers were charged.

Mr. Jattan was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.