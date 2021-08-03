8 additional COVID related deaths bringing the tally to 1,092

One thousand and ninety-two people have died in Trinidad and Tobago as a result of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said there have been 8 deaths.

The fatalities are 1 elderly man, 5 elderly women, 1 middle-aged man and 1 middle-aged woman.

They all had comorbidities.

So far this month there have been 15 deaths.

The Ministry of Health also said 109 new infections have also been recorded.

It said the new cases are from samples taken between July 29th and August 1st, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,818.

The Ministry said there are 314 people in hospital; 9 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 in The High Dependency Units at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

It said 89 are at step down facilities, 165 in State quarantine and 5,306 in home self-isolation.

The Ministry said at 4pm yesterday, 395,743 have received their first shot of the vaccine while 195,068 people have been fully vaccinated.