4 soldiers among group arrested at pool party in El Socorro

Four members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment were among 25 people held at a pool party in El Socorro.

Eight women were among the group detained on Sunday night by officers of the North Eastern Division.

Police officers received intelligence, which led them to Burke Terrace where they are said to have found people at a pool party.

Reports are that there was no physical distancing and people were not wearing masks.

Some of the partygoers tried to escape but the officers pursued them.

The ages of those held are between 21 and 39-years-old.

The group of people will be charged with breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations.

Police also detained 16 people for breaching the emergency regulations and other offences in Princes Town, St. Margaret, Couva, Freeport and Chaguanas.

Those held also on Sunday were between the ages of 18 and 56-years-old.

One person was held for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Four of the 16 people were held in St. Margaret.