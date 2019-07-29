I955 FM


Police probe murder in Diego Martin

Posted on July 29, 2019 by newscenter5

police-lights-2_38Police probe the circumstances surrounding the murder of Mario Francis in Diego Martin.

 

Mr. Francis also known as “Tattoo Man” was shot and killed at upper Cemetery Street last night.

 

Reports say shortly before 10pm residents in the area reported hearing several explosions.

 

Upon checking they found the body of Mr. Francis lying in a pool of blood.

 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

