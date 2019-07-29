Min. of National Security in Jamaica noted a reduction in murders since SOE imposed

Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang has noted a significant reduction in murders in the South St. Andrew Police Division, since the imposition of a State of Emergency.
The SOE was imposed in the area in July, to curtail the high level of crimes that the communities were experiencing, especially murders, which stood at 94 at the time.
Dr. Chang said 1 month before the enhanced security measures were imposed, 21 persons were killed in the division, but now, stability is evident.
Speaking at a press conference at the Majesty Gardens Infant School, following a tour of some communities in the division, Dr. Chang noted that over the last 3 weeks, there was a significant fall-off.
Dr. Chang said his visit to the area was to view key social intervention sites, and engage with community stakeholders on issues of targeted youth violence prevention, creation of safe community spaces, and opportunities for community development.
He said work would continue with increased provision of social services, and engagement with the broader community to upgrade facilities in the area.
He added that it is the job of the government to ensure the safety of all Jamaicans.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.