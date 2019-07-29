Min. of National Security in Jamaica noted a reduction in murders since SOE imposed

Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang has noted a significant reduction in murders in the South St. Andrew Police Division, since the imposition of a State of Emergency.

The SOE was imposed in the area in July, to curtail the high level of crimes that the communities were experiencing, especially murders, which stood at 94 at the time.

Dr. Chang said 1 month before the enhanced security measures were imposed, 21 persons were killed in the division, but now, stability is evident.

Speaking at a press conference at the Majesty Gardens Infant School, following a tour of some communities in the division, Dr. Chang noted that over the last 3 weeks, there was a significant fall-off.

Dr. Chang said his visit to the area was to view key social intervention sites, and engage with community stakeholders on issues of targeted youth violence prevention, creation of safe community spaces, and opportunities for community development.

He said work would continue with increased provision of social services, and engagement with the broader community to upgrade facilities in the area.

He added that it is the job of the government to ensure the safety of all Jamaicans.