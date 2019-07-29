I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Government Senator in Jamaica calling on government to put legislation in place relating to “Surrogacy”

Posted on July 29, 2019 by newscenter5
Jamaica Government Senator, Kerensia Morrison

Jamaica Government Senator, Kerensia Morrison

Government Senator Kerensia Morrison has tabled a motion calling on government to put in place legislation relating to Surrogacy.

 

This comes in the wake of reports that the practice is growing in Jamaica, with many women being involved for various reasons, including money and helping someone create a family.

 

Morrison expressed concern for the psychological impact on persons.

 

She also noted concern for ethical and legal issues arising from surrogacy.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *