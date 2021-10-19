Police officer convicted of killing Laventille resident to know his fate today

A police officer, accused of murdering a man from Laventille, is expected to learn his fate today.

High Court Judge Hayden St Clair-Douglas is expected to deliver his verdict in the judge-alone trial of PC Anthony Sylvester who has spent over a decade on remand.

PC Sylvester is accused of murdering Sheldon Des Vignes at his home at St Barb’s Road, Laventille, on November 9th, 2007.

During his trial, State prosecutors alleged that PC Sylvester and a colleague were chasing a suspect, who was wearing camouflage clothing, through an alley next to Des Vignes’ home when Sylvester discharged his firearm.

Mr. Des Vignes, who was allegedly playing cards with relatives in a shed in his family’s property, was shot in his head.

PC Sylvester is being prosecuted under the legal principle of transferred malice, whereby a person is held responsible when their intention to harm one person inadvertently causes a second person to be hurt instead.

Officer Sylvester testified in his defense in the trial and claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The trial before St. Clair-Douglas is Sylvester’s second, as his first ended in a hung jury, with jurors failing to come to a unanimous verdict.

Israel Khan, SC and Ulric Skerritt are representing PC Sylvester, while Ambay Ramkellawan is appearing alongside Chinebas for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).