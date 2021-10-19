Opposition Leader resolute in her claim that the President erred in her dealing with the PSC issue

Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The leader of the Opposition feels even more certain that the course of action she is taking regarding the president is correct.

Kamla Persad Bissessar has filed a motion in the parliament seeking the setting up of a tribunal to consider the conduct of President Paula Mae Weekes in the Police Service Commission matter.

Last evening Mrs. Persad Bissessar said she was not entirely pleased with the President’s statement on the issue.

She said there are now even more questions to be answered.

On the Monday night forum Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the motion filed is aimed at getting transparency.

She was also not impressed with the President’s use of words in seeking to explain her handling of the PSC issue.

The Opposition Leader has written to the President suggesting the process of appointing new members to the PSC be paused.