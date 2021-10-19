Suspects in the explosion at Government Plaza remain at large

A manhunt is launched for suspects following an explosion at Government Plaza in Port of Spain.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says officers of the Special Branch and Central Police Station are leading investigations into reports of the explosion that was heard at the Government Plaza building.

The TTPS says reports from the investigative team revealed a device that appears to be some modified firecrackers.

According to the TTPS the only confirmed damage that occurred was to the dustbin, in which the device was placed.

Yesterday Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said officers of the Bomb Squad visited the scene.

Traffic was diverted along Richmond and Queen Jenelle Commissiong Streets, Port of Spain, while investigations were being conducted.

Further, the TTPS says report of a crack in the glass at the Attorney General’s building has not revealed any link to today’s occurrences.

It says investigations are continuing into these occurrences.