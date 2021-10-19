COVID death toll increases by 5

The COVID-19 death toll increases by 5.

The Ministry of Health says the persons were 1 elderly male, 1 elderly female and 3 middle-aged females with comorbidities

This brings the country’s tally to date to 1,605.

The latest update from the Ministry also says there are 153 additional positive cases of the virus.

There are now 4,329 active positive cases in the country.

The Ministry says there are 274 persons at hospital, while there are 3,852 persons in home self-isolation.

To date 566,810 persons are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, an appeal from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram for persons with comorbidities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He says they are at risk and should take precautions against severe infection.

Dr. Parasram was speaking at the COVID-19 media yesterday.