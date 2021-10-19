I955 FM


Police suspect suicide of 25-year-old woman who was reported missing

Posted on October 19, 2021 by admin
Maria Kathleen Smith

Police suspect suicide in the death of Maria Kathleen Smith.

Ms. Smith was reported missing days earlier.

She was found dead in Blanchisseuse.

The body of the 25-year-old was found in a car on Sunday night.

Reports say she was found inside the vehicle with a hose attached to the exhaust and the other end inside.

Ms. Smith was a resident of Chris Terrace West, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

She was reported missing on the weekend.

A postmortem has been ordered.

