Police investigating 2 murders in separate instances

Police continue investigations into the murders of Roland “Grover” Phillip and Andy Jack.
33-year-old Mr. Phillip was killed in San Juan while Mr. Jack was murdered during a drive by shooting D’abadie.
Reports say residents of Sunshine Avenue in San Juan reported hearing several explosions at 6 o’clock last evening.
Upon checking, Mr. Phillip was found lying on the roadway in a pool of blood.
Police were then contacted.
He was pronounced dead at the scene
And seven hours earlier, 31-year-old, Mr. Jack of Reid Lane, D’abadie was shot and killed outside his home.
Reports say at 11am yesterday, Mr. Jack also known as Santa was standing outside his home when a car pulled alongside him.
The front seat passenger alighted and opened fire on Mr. Jack, hitting him several times.
The car then sped off.
Mr. Jack was taken to the Arima District Hospital but died while undergoing treatment.
Homicide detectives have not yet established a motive for the killings.
