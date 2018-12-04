I955 FM


Male suspect assisting police with investigations into death of teenager Joash Pantin

Posted on December 4, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13A male suspect is assisting police with their investigations into the death of teenager Joash Pantin.

 

The 13-year-old was reported missing on Sunday.

 

He was last seen by relatives near his Cashew Street, Carlsen Field home at 7:30pm on Saturday

 

On Saturday, his mother and grandmother filed a missing person’s report at the Longdenville Police Post.

 

The TTPS says an immediate preliminary search was conducted but the child was not found.

 

However, in a statement yesterday the TTPS said at around 6pm, Joash’s body was found by officers of the Central Division in some thick bushes, about 200 meters away from his home.

 

Joash’s body was said to be in an advanced state of decomposition.

 

The TTPS said a male suspect is being questioned by officers of the Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations in connection with the teenager’s death.

 

Joash was a form 1 student of Trinity College, Moka.

 

An autopsy is expected to be performed on his body today.

