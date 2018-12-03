I955 FM


Relative of cricketers Dwayne and Darren Bravo shot and wounded in Santa Cruz

Posted on December 3, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageA member of the Defence Force is shot and wounded in Santa Cruz.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Lyndon Bravo, was shot in the foot yesterday.

 

Reports say at 9.10am Mr. Bravo and others were liming in the vicinity of Jokers Den where a party was held hours earlier when gunshots rang out.

 

Mr. Bravo was struck in the right foot.

 

He was taken to Mt. Hope Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

 

Newscenter 5 understands he is a relative of cricket brothers Dwayne and Darren Bravo.

 

Santa Cruz police are investigating.

