Police find marijuana and Beretta pistol at basketball court in Laventille

Police find a Beretta pistol and a quantity of marijuana in Laventille.

Police said at around 10.30 am, members of the Inter Agency Task Force came across a party taking place at the Straker Village Basketball Court.

Police searched the area and found a Beretta PX4 pistol containing three rounds of .9 mm ammunition and a bag containing 45 grammes of marijuana near a guava tree.

No one was arrested for the find.

PC La Paiz is continuing inquiries.