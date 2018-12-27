I955 FM


Police find marijuana and Beretta pistol at basketball court in Laventille

Police-lights-4_13Police find a Beretta pistol and a quantity of marijuana in Laventille.

 

Police said at around 10.30 am, members of the Inter Agency Task Force came across a party taking place at the Straker Village Basketball Court.

 

Police searched the area and found a Beretta PX4 pistol containing three rounds of .9 mm ammunition and a bag containing 45 grammes of marijuana near a guava tree.

 

No one was arrested for the find.

 

PC La Paiz is continuing inquiries.

