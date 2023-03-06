Police describe a recent double murder, as a reprisal

Police suspect the shooting deaths in mount hope may have been connected to another murder in the area.

Last Saturday night 31-year-old Keston Cumberbatch and Anton Young, who was 40-years-old were shot at Sorillo Drive at around 8:35pm.

Another man was wounded during that incident.

The 3 men were shot several times.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting.

The 3 wounded men were taken to hospital where Mr. Cumberbatch and Mr. Young were declared dead on arrival.

The other wounded man was up to yesterday listed in a stable condition.

He was shot on one of his legs.

Investigators say it is very likely that the killings were connected to the murder of Malachi Brann.

Mr. Brann was shot in the face on January 3rd.

He was from Sorillo Drive, Mount Hope.

He recently died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.