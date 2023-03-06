Death penalty is not the answer …so says the Archbishop of Port of Spain

Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon

The Archbishop of Port of Spain says the death penalty is no more than State sanctioned murder.

Jason Gordon believes what needs to be done is better conviction rates and for the authorities to pay attention to underdeveloped communities.

Speaking on Capital Punishment yesterday he said it is a cold murderous exercise.

He said it does not achieve its intended outcome.

The archbishop said convictions levels need to be increased.

Archbishop Gordon also told of the dangers of underdevelopment.

His grace sat yesterday with Garth and Natasha as a guest on the Eye On Dependency program.