Man identified as Terrance Joseph disappears in the waters of Manzanilla

The search continues for a man believed to have drowned in Manzanilla.

He has been identified as Terrance Joseph.

Reports say the incident took place near a beach resort in the area last Saturday.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Joseph went into the water and got into difficulty.

He then disappeared.

Checks were made but to no avail.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Valence Rambarath was also contacted.

They are said to be combing the waters in search of Mr. Joseph.

Investigations are now ongoing.