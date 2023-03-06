I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Fatal stabbing in Santa Cruz

Posted on March 6, 2023 by admin

A man identified as Jaden Alexander has been stabbed to death in Santa Cruz.

Reports say the incident took place at La Canoa Road at around 3pm yesterday afternoon

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Alexander got into an argument with another man.

The other man is said to have pulled out a sharp object and dealt Mr. Alexander several stab wounds about his body.

The assailant then escaped.

Mr. Alexander was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *