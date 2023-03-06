Fatal stabbing in Santa Cruz

A man identified as Jaden Alexander has been stabbed to death in Santa Cruz.

Reports say the incident took place at La Canoa Road at around 3pm yesterday afternoon

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Alexander got into an argument with another man.

The other man is said to have pulled out a sharp object and dealt Mr. Alexander several stab wounds about his body.

The assailant then escaped.

Mr. Alexander was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.