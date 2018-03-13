Police continue probe into break-in at attorney Nyree Alphonso’s law chambers

Police continue their probe into a break-in of the law chambers belonging to attorney Nyree Alphonso.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday night.

The office located on St. Vincent Street in Port of Spain, is next to the Central Police Station.

Ms. Alphonso has said it appears that nothing was stolen from the offices as computers and other equipment had been accounted for.

However, she says it appears that the perpetrators were interested in her bank statements which were strewn across the office floor.