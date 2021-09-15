Police and National Security Minister see no threat from Jamaat leader

Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds

Police and the National Security Minister say Jamaat al Muslimeen leader, Yasin Abu Bakr is not a threat.

Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday said based on what the police have said the Imam is no threat to national security.

Acting Police Commissioner, Macdonald Jacob also said there is at this time, no reason to question the Imam after his warning to the State last Friday.

On the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Jacob explained that the police reviewed a recording of sermon delivered by the Imam.

It was during Jumaah, the Imam warned the police, the army, the coast guard and the government saying too many black men and women are being killed.

The video clip of the sermon triggered concerns among members of the public.

The Acting Police Commissioner said guidance would also be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Minister Hinds said the Imam’s utterances are not seen as a threat.