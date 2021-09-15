Driver losses control of vehicle and kills 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl was killed when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into her.

Shaquana Hills was at the time walking along the pavement in Pepper Village Fyzabad.

The accident occurred on Monday.

Shaquana’s mother Adafi Hills is grief stricken.

She said yesterday police questioned the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle.

Ms. Hills told reporters she wants justice for the loss of her daughter, whom she described as a loving child.

Police are continuing their investigation into the fatal accident.