Akeem Mitchell & Richard Chatoor to be sentenced today for the March 2006 murder of Sean Luke

Posted on September 15, 2021 by admin

Akeem Mitchell and Richard Chatoor will be sentenced today for the March 2006 murder of Sean Luke.

Confirmation of this comes in a release to the media from the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago.

It says Madame Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds will deliver the sentences virtually in an open court hearing at 2:00 p.m. today.

Akeem Mitchell and Richard Chatoo were found guilty of the murder of then 6-year-old Sean Luke.

Sean was killed in a cane field near his Orange Valley, Couva home.

An autopsy found he died from internal bleeding caused when a cane stalk was inserted through the rectum.

Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Chatoo were teenagers when they first appeared before the court for the offence. 

