Anil Roberts apologizes to the President of the Senate

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts

An unreserved apology from Opposition Senator Anil Roberts to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and the Upper House.

The apology follows comments he reportedly made on his social media program called Dougla Politics earlier this year, on February 23rd and 24th.

The comments were deemed to have brought the President and the Senate into disrepute.

On March 2nd, Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas agreed with a submission by late Leader of Government Business Franklin Khan, that a Prima-Facie case had been made against Mr. Roberts over his utterances.

Senator Khan had said Mr. Roberts referred to himself as a booming voice and the Senate as a “kangaroo court”.

During that sitting Mr. Roberts was defiant.

However, yesterday he apologised.

Had he been suspended he would not have been paid any remuneration or allowances.