Health Minister dismisses claims by international rapper of bad side effects linked to COVID vaccine

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Nicki Minaj’s claim that someone she knows has suffered bad side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine is being dismissed.

But it has also thrown this country into the spotlight internationally.

Even Trinidad and Tobago’s vaccination numbers are being featured.

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Maraj, said a friend of her cousin became impotent after taking a vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago.

The man is also said to have suffered swollen testicles.

Yesterday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the claim of the Trinidad and Tobago born rapper cannot be substantiated.

Now Ms. Minaj’s claim is are being widely discussed internationally and last night, Minister Deyalsingh was featured on talk shows and news channels.



Also last night Nicki Minaj stood her ground as she lashed out at those criticising her.

She also said she will continue to speak up for her Trinidad and Tobago relatives.

She said people are ganging up on her but she will continue to ask questions about the COVID vaccines.

She is insisting that people need to feel comfortable about taking the vaccine.