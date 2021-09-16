Minister describes low vaccination numbers as “dire”

The Minister of Health describes as dire the low number of COVID vaccinations in both teens and adults.

Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says only 32.3%; of the 39.2 % of vaccinated people have received 2 doses.

The Minister stressed that the large number of unvaccinated adults remains worrying.

Referencing to a chart, Minister Deyalsingh said the vaccinated population among those between the ages of 12-18 is also of concern.

While the Minister noted that there are no cases of the Delta variant recorded in teenagers, he stressed that it does not mean none exist.

Minister Deyalsingh was speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing earlier yesterday.