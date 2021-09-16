2 men convicted in the murder of Sean Luke

Fifteen years after the killing of then 6-year-old Sean Luke, 2 men have been convicted.

Twenty-nine-year-old Akeel Mitchell and 31-year-old Richard Chatoo have been ordered to serve terms of imprisonment.



They were found guilty of the crime on July 23rd.

Just before 4pm yesterday Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered Mr. Mitchell to serve 33 years behind bars, while Mr. Chatoo will serve 27 years.

However, the time both men have already spent in State custody together with other deductions for good behavior while behind prison walls had to automatically be deducted from their sentence.

With those deductions, Mr. Mitchell was ordered to serve 17 years 6 months and 13 days while Mr. Chatoo was ordered to serve an average of 11 years, 6 months and 13 days.

Justice Ramsumair-Hinds explained that these terms imposed did not mean it was the precise amount of time the two would be spending in prison before being released.

She ordered that their cases come up for review every three years for the court to be updated on whether they had been making any rehabilitative progress while in prison which could possibly cause their terms behind bars to be altered.

Sean Luke’s mother Pauline Bharat is reported as saying the sentencing cannot bring her son back.

Ms. Bharat told the Express she did not listen to the sentencing because she did not want to know.

She questioned the kind of justice that would lead to the decision of the judge.

She said the system is part of the problem.