PDP says 3 new districts designed to favor the PNM in Tobago

Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine

The draft Elections and Boundaries, Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly order, 2021 is approved in the Parliament.

After hours of debate on the motion a division was called.

In an attempt to justify his criticisms of the EBC proposals, Opposition Sentaor Sadam Hussein recalled that in 2001 then opposition member Colm Imbert slammed the EBC.

But in his contribution Attorney General Faris Al Rawi sought to set the record straight on the matter.

The Barataria/San Juan MP said the EBC in its recommendations flouted its own rules.

But again the Attorney General said it would not have been the first case of this.

The way is now cleared for the dissolution of the Tobago House of Assembly and a fresh election with 15 districts up for grabs.

Meanwhile Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine believes the 3 new seats was designed to give the PNM an advantage.

However, he says his party is ready for the polls and is convinced it will win.

He says there were other solutions.

Mr. Augustine was speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition program earlier.