Point Fortin Fire officers threaten further action if issues aren’t dealt with

Fire officers at the Point Fortin Fire Station are threatening to take further action if their health and safety issues are not addressed soon.
Yesterday, the disgruntled group abandoned their assigned quarters.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, president of the Fire Officers Association Leo Ramkissoon said his members had had enough.
The Association President said National Security Minister Edmond Dillon promised to address the concerns of the officers following the Budget.
However he said, it was proving impossible to get in contact with him now.
He is threatening a house call to the Minister’s office if he does not present himself.
