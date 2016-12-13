I955 FM


Another dead body found

Posted on December 13, 2016

Unknown-36Police are continuing their investigations into the decomposing body of Maraj Sinath, which was found in Couva.

 

According to reports the corpse was discovered yesterday on Derry Lane, Mc Bean.

 

The body was clad only in a pair of three quarter pants.

 

Newscenter 5 understands the 50-year-old’s head appeared to be bashed in.

