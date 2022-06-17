PNM accused of returning county to days of “Massa”

Movement for Social Justice, Political Leader David Abdullah

The Peoples National Movement government is accused of seeking to return this country to the days of “Massa”.

But the Movement for Social Justice is telling members of the working class they must not allow this to happen.

In delivering his Labour Day message to the nation this morning, Political Leader David Abdullah said the 1937 victory of the Labour Movement is under threat.

He says fewer workers are unionised today, than in the past 25 years.

He said this was as a result of union busting by the current administration.

Mr. Abdullah called on the working class to stand up and fight against what he termed the “PNM Massa”.

The country celebrates Labour Day on June 19th.