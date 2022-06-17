Supermarkets Association President says people have taken his comment out of context

President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee

President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee says his statement suggesting that people to change their taste and diet is being taken out of context.

He says it was meant to show that people in this country have no control over increasing prices.

Many have criticized Mr. Diptee for his comment s and even suggested his members reduce their prices.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Mr. Diptee said 2 recent world events have demanded change.

Mr. Diptee also said there must be an alternative to reducing the food import bill not only here but in the region as well.

Mr. Diptee said consumers should also be more mindful of wastage as prices increase.