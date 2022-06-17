TTPS sees no issue with how officers handled 2 suspects outside Jam Naked fete

The Guard and Emergency Branch of the police service say it exists to ensure law and order is maintained.

ASP Avalon Frank of the unit says the use of force policy is instrumental in how its officers operate.

Outside the Jam Naked fete in Port of Spain yesterday officers had to subdue 2 suspects who were accused of breaking into partygoers vehicles.

Some who have been viewing a video clip of the incident have accused the officers of using excessive force.

However, at the Police Weekly Media Briefing this morning the Acting Superintendent said his officers operated within the law.

ASP Frank also said there are other methods used by the GEB Unit to quell disturbances.

The Professional Standards Bureau of the Police Service and the Police Complaints Authority have launched separate investigations into the incident.