Labour says its Motion of No Confidence in the government is a first for workers

General Secretary of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ozzie Warwick

Labour gets ready to move and pass a Motion of No Confidence in the government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Organisers of Labour Day activities this coming Sunday, say it will be a first, when workers move the motion.

General Secretary of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ozzie Warwick said this morning it would be a Labour Day with a difference.

He also said government’s adjusted salary offer to public workers remains insulting and is being rejected.

On the Morning Show on i95.5fm today, Mr. Warwick sought to make a case for better wages and dismissed the criticism that unions are unreasonable.

Mr. Warwick said not only unionised workers are being affected by inflation and government imposed measures.

He does not support the view that labour is out of touch with today’s economic realities.

Mr. Warwick insisted 4% is way out of line with the realities of workers.