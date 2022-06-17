Find the killers … A friend of the Deosaran family makes an appeal to the police

Pastor Clive Dottin

A call for the police to expeditiously pursue the killer or killers of Morouga couple Nigel Chance and Surita Aruna Deosaran.

The call is coming from Pastor Clive Dottin who is close to the family, and prayed with Ms. Deosaran days before her killing on Wednesday.

This morning Pastor Dottin recalled the attempt on Ms. Deosaran’s life 3 months ago.

The incident in March left Ms. Deosaran paralysed.

Pastor Dottin said it is clear those who tried to kill her 3 months ago returned on Wednesday, to complete the job.

Police have no motive for the double murder.

Relatives of 36-year-old Ms. Deosaran and 44-year-old Nigel Chance are baffled over the circumstances.

The couple’s bullet riddled bodies were found at their St. Mary’s Village home at 4:30pm.

It is reported a white AD Wagon was seen leaving the yard after explosions were heard.



Ms. Deosaran’s mother Carmen Deosaran spoke with the Express yesterday.

She said she heard the shots.

Police are saying they found an abandoned AD Wagon, which they believe, was used in the double murder.